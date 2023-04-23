Trbojevic hurt as Manly come over the top of Tigers

Tom Trbojevic has sent a scare through the Manly camp in suffering a groin injury as the Sea Eagles survived a comeback to hold off Wests Tigers 22-16 at Campbelltown.

Trbojevic was taken from the field with nine minutes left on Sunday, soon after pulling up short in a run and feeling for his groin.

At the point of his exit, the Tigers led 16-14 and looked likely to seal a huge boilover and claim their first win in 267 days.

However, from the next set Manly were able to reclaim the lead when Daly Cherry-Evans put up a cross-field kick for towering winger Jason Saab to score.

The Sea Eagles then sent over a late penalty goal to ensure their rise to second on the ladder.

The result leaves the 0-7 Tigers with the worst start to a season by any team since South Sydney in 2008.

But the bigger concern for Manly and NSW State of Origin officials will be Trbojevic.

With his fitness a worry in recent weeks, the fullback was chased down by Tigers forward Stefano Utoikumanu in the lead up to the Sea Eagles' first try.

He also couldn't break into full stride later in the first half, when he skipped through the Tigers' defence but then looked for Saab back inside him.

Trbojevic's injury comes after several setbacks for the 2021 Dally M Medallist, and in his first game back at Campbelltown since tearing his hamstring there in 2020.

His injury overshadowed Haumole Okakau'atu's continued push for a NSW jersey, highlighted by roles in Manly's first two tries.

A week after putting on the hit of the year on Justin Olam, Olakau'atu showed off his attacking talent.

The powerful second-rower produced an offload with three men on him in his own half to help lay on Manly's first try.

The ball helped Morgan Harper put Saab in the clear, before Trbojevic loomed up on the inside and sent Cherry-Evans over.

Olakau'atu scored the Sea Eagles' next when he ran a clever line to hit a Cherry-Evans ball at speed and go over untouched.

At that point Manly led 12-0, and any score looked possible.

But the Tigers were able to fight back to 14-12 down through tries to Starford To'A and the impressive Apisai Koroisau.

And when To'A stepped Manly debutant Samuela Fainu on the right edge, the Tigers had the lead in a game for the first time since the 13th minute in round one.

Fullback Jahream Bula also offered hope on debut, with plenty of involvements in the first half and a brilliant escape from his own in-goal after the break.

But like so often for Tigers fans, the hope was short-lived, as Saab's late try consigned the joint-venture to a 12th straight loss.