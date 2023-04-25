NRL star Jack Wighton signs with South Sydney

Star Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton will join South Sydney in 2024 after shunning lucrative offers from the Dolphins and Raiders in the pursuit of premiership success.

Wighton is set to add firepower to the Rabbitohs' lethal left edge by beginning his four-year contract at centre, the position he most frequently played in his 10-game State of Origin career.

Wighton could return to the halves once Cody Walker retires, the Souths five-eighth is contracted until the end of the 2025 season by which time he will be 35.

Wighton's future had been the subject of intense interest since late last month when the 2020 Dally M Medallist told the Raiders he would test the open market for the first time since signing as a teenager.

Wighton is set to add firepower to the Rabbitohs' lethal left edge by beginning his four-year contract at centre, the position he most frequently played in his 10-game State of Origin career. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The 30-year-old had become synonymous with the Raiders across a first-grade career spanning 12 seasons and 225 games, and given his close relationship with coach Ricky Stuart the mooted switch is a source of surprise.

The Dolphins and Rabbitohs emerged as the front-runners to poach Wighton, despite earlier links to the Wests Tigers and Parramatta.

The Redcliffe-based club failed to secure a marquee spine player for their inaugural season so had the wherewithal to pay him a seven-figure salary.

The Rabbitohs, preliminary finalists in each of the last five seasons, appeared the best chance of the three suitors to offer Wighton a maiden premiership ring.

Wighton also has close friendships with fellow Indigenous stars Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker, as well as their South Sydney captain Cam Murray.

Wighton's imminent arrival is a major coup for the Rabbitohs. He is able to play in any backline position, guided the Raiders to the 2019 grand final and boasts both a Dally M and Clive Churchill Medal.

He was also a consistent performer at State of Origin and international levels before announcing his representative retirement earlier this month.

The move also puts Canberra in the market for a five-eighth for 2024.

Luke Brooks, Shaun Johnson and Kyle Flanagan are among the halves coming out of contract, while back-up Raiders playmakers Brad Schneider and Matt Frawley are also without deals for next season.