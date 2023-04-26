Dragons' Kerr seals Dolphins NRL return to Redcliffe

St George Illawarra forward Josh Kerr will return to Redcliffe with the Dolphins next season.

Kerr played his junior football with the Dolphins, before heading south and making his NRL debut for the Dragons in 2019.

The 27-year-old has now played 61 NRL games and will return in 2024, adding to a pack that has largely held sway over opponents in the club's maiden season.

"Josh is a really important recruit for the Dolphins and a good story for the game in general," Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader said.

"One of the key reasons to put in the 17th team was to give more young local players a pathway to the NRL through our system.

"Josh is an example of a good young Dolphins player that had to head to first Melbourne and then Sydney to make it in the NRL.

"Now he will be able to represent his junior club in the best rugby league competition in the world."