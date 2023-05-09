Outgoing NRL star Joseph Suaali'i could be making the move to rugby earlier than expected with reports the Roosters are in contact with Rugby Australia to take the star player at the end of this season.

Suffering a form slump for the past month since his deal with RA was made public, it's believed the Roosters may have leaked their concerns as a 'wake-up' call for the struggling 19-year-old. While Roosters chairman Nick Politis said it was too early to say whether Suaali'i could leave early, it would open $700,000 cap space.

"For starters you can't blame Joseph for the way the team performing," Politis told News Corp. "We have no plans to release him at this stage. The final say on recruitment is always with 'Robbo' [coach Trent Robinson] anyway."

The teen's sensational signing stunned the NRL after it was announced he'd be joining RA for a staggering $1.6million a season with the three-year deal set to feature a British & Irish Lions tour in 2025 and the 2027 World Cup to be played in Australia.

RA chairman Hamish McLennan told Nine RA could afford Suaali'i next year if he was to become available.

"We'd take him straight away," McLennan to Nine. "We've made a good profit this year.

Joseph Suaali'i of the Roosters Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"Everything is heading in the right direction so we could afford him now and we'd be delighted to take him earlier if league didn't him."

While he took a dig at the Roosters handling of the situation on Tuesday morning.

"I think there's more to this than meets the eye," McLennan told News Corp. "I'm wondering if there's a salary cap issue at the Roosters?

"Rugby Australia won't induce Joseph to break his contract but his agent can deal with that with a good lawyer in about 30-minutes.

"Joey's treatment is nothing short of horrible."

Complicating matters, Politis has cut any communication with Suaali'i's agent Isaac Moses after last month's signing following a long-running feud, meaning any contract decision will have to go through Robinson.

Teammates were quick to back the out-of-form teen, stating the whole team was at fault for the side's slide down the ladder.

"I've had nothing [attention] on me and I haven't been great either," Victor Radley said.

If Suaali'i was to move to the 15-player code a year early, it could leave the door open for the former Australian school boys sevens star to be parachuted into the Australian men's sevens team for next year's Olympics in Paris. The side is currently sitting fifth and hunting automatic qualification for Paris and have yet to medal since the sport made its debut at the Rio Games in 2016.