Brisbane captain Adam Reynolds says he hopes to play on beyond his current contract as he prepares for Thursday night's NRL clash with Melbourne in the best form and physical condition of his career.

The 32-year-old halfback has made players around him better and has had a key role in the improvement of No.6 Ezra Mam and fullback Reece Walsh, who he has mentored closely.

The same could be said for the entire team but in particular those playing alongside him. Centre Kotoni Staggs is having a superb year thanks to Reynolds' service while winger Selwyn Cobbo has eight tries.

Since leaving South Sydney at the end of 2021, Reynolds' form at the Broncos has been stellar. Last year he had 19 try assists in 20 games, equalling his career-best in 2013.

In 10 games this year he has 10 try assists. If he continues at that rate he will have his best season in that key statistic.

When asked if he felt like he still had the music in him, as well as being a great on-field orchestrator, Reynolds said "it depends who you are talking to I suppose".

Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"I would like to think I do. I know that I deliver for the team, what my qualities are and how to get the boys around the field," he said.

"I have been doing it a very long time now so there are no excuses not to do it. I am still as hungry as ever to succeed and every opportunity I get I am looking to get better."

Reynolds' durability is outstanding considering he stands just 173cm and weighs 85kg. His defence is solid and his self-belief has never wavered. It is why he signed a deal at the Broncos that will have him playing in his mid-30s.

"I had no doubts. I was quite confident signing a three-year deal with the Broncos and coming up here and delivering on the three years, and hopefully more," he said.

"I was always confident in my ability to play the seasons out. I feel my body is as good as it has ever been. We have got good physios at the club. Having a good training facility like we have definitely helps. I am in the sauna a lot and the pool and ice baths."

Reynolds said he would leave it "up to the experts to decide" if this season was his best but his swagger and form speak for themselves.

"I am having a bit of fun with my role within the team. I am still obviously looking at ways I can combine with players within the squad," he said.

"I love trying to get better."

The Storm at AAMI Park will test the competition-leading Broncos, who haven't beaten Craig Bellamy's men since 2016.

"They do the little things right," Reynolds said.

"They compete on every play. They have been doing it so long and are coached by one of the best coaches we have ever had in the game.

"We just need to turn up ready to play. If we get our own selves right and do our jobs the best we can it gives us the best chance of winning.We just need to stick at it."