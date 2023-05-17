Addo-Carr in no doubt over Origin readiness

Josh Addo-Carr has declared he will be fit and firing to play for NSW in State of Origin, unfazed by the prospect of playing only one match in seven-and-a-half weeks in the lead up.

Addo-Carr is on track to make his return from syndesmosis surgery in Canterbury's clash with Gold Coast on Sunday, on the same day players start entering camp for Game 1.

Josh Addo-Carr of the Bulldogs. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Bulldogs flyer had initially hoped to return last weekend against the Warriors, before lingering pain in his ankle did not subside in time for kick off and he ruled himself out.

But this week, the 27-year-old has no such concerns ahead of the May 31 series opener.

Addo-Carr has not played since rolling his ankle on Good Friday, with the Indigenous superstar having been engaged in a race against the clock for Origin ever since.

Amid concerns over match fitness, Addo-Carr said it would not be an issue.