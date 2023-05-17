ESPN names Blues side for Origin 1: Hynes and Burton need to start

The Blues are about to name their Origin team for State of Origin I, and after the shock series loss of 2022, changes have to be made - but where?

Fullback: James Tedesco (Roosters)

Tedesco is already one of the Blues' best-ever performers, but to reduce his inclusion in this team to a mere 'legacy pick' is disrespectful. While the Roosters are having a hot and cold season, their captain's game breaking ability is second-to-none and despite the brilliance of Dylan Edwards over the past couple of seasons, only one man deserves this spot.

New South Wales captain James Tedesco makes a break.. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Wing: Brian To'o (Panthers)

A walkup starter in any team, To'o's yardage work alone would get him a Blue jersey before you factor in the rest of his game.

Centre: Matt Burton (Bulldogs)

If there is one player that deserves to be picked based on potential performance and his ceiling, it's Tom Trbojevic - but his 2023 Manly campaign has shown that he's nowhere near the player we know he can be.

Instead, Matt Burton, who excelled in the centres for Penrith's title-winning team and has been solid for the Bulldogs in the halves gets the nod. It helps to have a bit of extra variety in terms of playmaking and kicking from players outside of the halves as well, and Burton brings that.

Matt Burton of the Blues is tackled by Patrick Carrigan and Jeremiah Nanai of the Maroons. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Centre: Latrell Mitchell (Rabbitohs)

Everyone knows how good Mitchell can be when he's in the centres - to the point that many fans still want him moved back there despite his stellar play at fullback for the Bunnies. With his old teammate James Tedesco at the back, this is an easy and logical pick.

Wing: Campbell Graham (Rabbitohs)

Given the talent available for the Blues at the start of the season, you'd have said that Graham would need to play career-best footy to even be in with a shot. He's gone beyond knocking on the door, and has instead kicked it all the way down - he's been the best outside back in the NRL this season and his size and aerial ability can see him shunted out to the wing to accommodate his club teammate at centre without issue.

Five-eighth: Nicho Hynes (Sharks)

You can't go wrong with any of Hynes, Cody Walker or Jarome Luai, but the reigning Dally M winner deserves a chance if the Blues want to change things up.

Nicho Hynes warms up during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin squad training session. Matt King/Getty Images

Halfback: Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

Not a lot needs to be said. Cleary is the game's best playmaker right now and will have this jersey for the foreseeable future.

Prop: Payne Haas (Broncos)

The current Dally M leader needs very little justification to be in any team. He's the best prop in the world, nevermind anybody else, and he will start for the Blues.

Hooker: Damien Cook (Rabbitohs)

One of the more intriguing battles of the past couple of seasons has been the one for the hooker spot in the Blues team - but as the Maroons proved with the rotation of Harry Grant and Ben Hunt, why not have both? Cook is a little bit more stout defensively and Koroisau was the best player on the park in last year's preliminary final after coming off the bench, and did so again a week later in the grand final to great effect.

Prop: Junior Paulo (Eels)

An absolute workhorse at club level, he got a long overdue Blues callup in 2020 and has remained in the team ever since.

Second row: Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs)

It's a bit unfortunate for the Blues in a sense that they have two absolutely outstanding lock forwards in Murray and Isaah Yeo, but the Rabbitohs skipper is a bit more capable of playing on the edge, leaving his Penrith counterpart to have the 13 jersey.

Cameron Murray of the Blues runs the ball. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Second row: Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles)

With Liam Martin still working his way back to full fitness and Keaon Koloamatangi on the shelf with an injury, a three-horse race for the other back row spot becomes a coronation for Olakau'atu, who has been Manly's most-impressive player by some distance. He has the power and aggression for the Origin arena and his ability to get on the end of short kicks near the goal line will have Nathan Cleary licking his lips.

Lock: Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

You can't lose here - both Murray and Yeo are absolutely outstanding players and leaders, and both will feature in game one barring catastrophe.

Interchange: Api Koroisau (Wests Tigers)

As above - Cook to start, Koroisau to come on and cause carnage late in the first half and beyond.

BENCH

Interchange: Junior Tatola (Rabbitohs)

This spot would be tailor-made for Spencer Leniu if the Penrith wrecking ball was available - his brand of violent running and the ability to make an impact every time he carries the ball in limited minutes compliments the starting front rowers perfectly, who both play big minutes. Instead, Tatola gets the nod after another impressive season for Souths.

Interchange: Daniel Saifiti (Knights)

Didn't feature last year, but proved his value in the middle of the park from 2019 to 2021, where he played seven times. His club form this year has been superb and he's another powerful and dynamic middle that can spell Haas and Paulo and get through a lot of work in limited minutes.

Interchange: Hudson Young (Raiders)

Young is one of those intriguing, almost-magnetic players, where good things just happen when he's around the ball. Best in the back row but also capable of playing in the middle, he's a great option as a point of difference if the Blues need a spark.