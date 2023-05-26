Roosters re-sign Waerea-Hargreaves, Tupou

Sydney Roosters veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will play on into a 16th NRL season, with State of Origin winger Daniel Tupou also signing on for 2024.

The pair of contract extensions are a boost for the struggling Tricolours, who enter the State of Origin period with a losing record for only the second time in Trent Robinson's coaching tenure.

The new one-year deal is likely to be Waerea-Hargreaves' last; the New Zealand international is the second-oldest active player in the NRL and will be 36 by the time the 2025 season begins.

His form has not wavered with age but the Roosters have taken a careful approach to his fitness this year.

He was rested for the round nine clash against the Warriors and missed last week's loss to St George Illawarra with a pectoral injury.

But the prop signed his new contract enthusiastically.

"This is my home," he said.

"It's an honour and a privilege to wear the Roosters jersey, and I consider myself incredibly fortunate to know that I'll continue to be part of the team we have here."

The longest serving member of the Roosters' backline, Tupou joins three-time premiership teammate Waerea-Hargreaves in recommitting.

The 31-year-old winger is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but like Waerea-Hargreaves, is expected back to face Canterbury in round 14.

He would have been in contention for the Origin series opener had he remained fit, having lined up on the wing for NSW last series.

"I cherish every opportunity I get to represent the Sydney Roosters," Tupou said.

"I'm excited about what's ahead and look forward to continuing to work hard and play my role within the team."