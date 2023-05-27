        <
        >

          Raiders' Harawira-Naera collapses during Souths clash

          • AAP
          May 27, 2023, 11:36 AM

          Canberra forward Corey Harawira-Naera has left the field in a medicab after collapsing and apparently experiencing a seizure during the second half of the Raiders' match against South Sydney.

          Harawira-Naera had been limping in backplay before taking a run in a set midway through the second half at Accor Stadium.

          He had returned to a position for a line-dropout before collapsing on the ground, twitching and apparently unconscious.

          Medical staff rushed to attend to the second-rower and players encircled him to allow staff to work privately.

          Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was seen using a radio in the coaches' box while staff immobilised Harawira-Naera and moved him onto the medicab.

          An ambulance was on standby to take Harawira-Naera, who was conscious and responsive, to hospital.

          He left the field to a standing ovation from the Rabbitohs home crowd after play stopped for close to 10 minutes.