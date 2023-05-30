Wests Tigers will not pay too much attention to Canberra's decision to rest skipper Jarrod Croker ahead of his 300th game, instead focusing on themselves as they try to keep their winning momentum going.

Croker is set to miss Friday's clash against the Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium after coach Ricky Stuart opted to rest him so he can play his milestone game in Canberra.

Stuart made the call after the side's win against South Sydney at the weekend, saying it would allow Croker's family and fans to celebrate the achievement together.

Tigers winger David Nofoaluma chose not to elaborate on Stuart's call.

"That's none of my business," he said. "In the past a lot of teams have taken us for granted, and we understand that."

But teammate Brent Naden congratulated Croker on his major achievement.

"... As football players we try to hurt each other as much as we can on the field, but off the field we're all human beings," Naden said.

"To get his 300th game in Canberra as a one club player - good on him.

Canberra veteran Jarrod Croker remembers the day Ricky Stuart sat him down and told him he needed to retire from the NRL. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"It's just another game of football. If he plays or if he doesn't play, there'll be 13 other players we'll have to worry about other than just Jarrod."

The Tigers return from their round-13 bye off the back of a 66-18 demolition of North Queensland.

The Raiders head into the match with fullback Seb Kris (knee) and winger Jordan Rapana (head knock) under injury clouds.

Corey Harawira-Naera, who suffered a seizure on the field against Souths, is out along with Croker.

"We've found our identity as a team and we've really focused hard on ourselves, and things are starting to come together but that doesn't mean anything if we don't back it up over this next period of time," Nofoaluma said.

Croker will join 47 other league players in the 300 club and will be only the 18th player to reach the milestone for one club when he does run out in a week's time.

Nofoaluma can reach a milestone of his own - 100 tries as a Tigers player - if he scores this weekend.

But the winger isn't thinking about his own records.

"We've had probably a good month of footy so I don't want to make it about me or anyone, he said.

"It's more something that I'll look back later on in life."

However, teammate Naden heaped praise on the 29-year-old.

"He's inspirational - a bit of a leader in this team. Leads by his actions," the centre said.

"It's good to have him on our team. Used to hate playing against him but love playing alongside him."