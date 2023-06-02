Controversial penalty helps Raiders tame raging Tigers

Canberra have survived an almighty Wests Tigers comeback, clinching a 20-19 NRL win thanks to a controversial penalty goal in the dying minutes.

After going pointless for more than an hour, the Tigers looked to have pulled off a win for the ages when they scored three tries in four minutes to draw level at 18-18 with eight minutes to play.

They then took the lead with a Luke Brooks field goal that sent the Campbelltown crowd into raptures.

But as Jamal Fogarty attempted a field goal of his own, referee Gerard Sutton ruled Tigers forward Isaiah Papali'i had made illegal late contact with the Raiders halfback's legs.

Fogarty was permitted to shoot for a penalty goal from directly in front, the Raiders sealing a controversial win that has them closing in on the NRL's top four.

A career-best night from Fogarty had looked to have the Raiders coasting to victory, up 18-0 with 12 minutes to play, with the Canberra veteran scoring two tries off his own boot and setting up a third.

But the game was turned on its head when Raiders back-up hooker Tom Starling found himself sin-binned for repeated infringements on the goal-line as the final 10 minutes approached.

The extra-man advantage proved the perfect invitation for the Tigers, who had looked more dangerous on the edges all night but were thwarted by resilient Raiders defence.

Boom rookie Jahream Bula skipped through a hole in the defence to open the Tigers' scoring, and in the very next set Brooks burst down the left side on a line break that put former Raider John Bateman in position to score.

With the home crowd on its feet, Tigers five-eighth Brandon Wakeham equalised with his own kick-and-chase, before Brooks put the Tigers in front for the first time.

A fairytale win was not to be however, the match officials leaving the pitch to jeering from the fans.

After losing four of their first five games this season, Canberra have now won seven from eight and could finish the weekend outside the top four on for-and-against only.

The Tigers have lost their last seven games at Campbelltown Stadium, one of their two primary home grounds from 2024, and have not won there since June 2020.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart controversially rested centre Jarrod Croker so he could play his 300th NRL game at home next week but the Raiders managed fine in his absence and were most active down his left side.

Harley Smith-Shields had been named at fullback but lined up at centre in place of Croker once play began, with Jordan Rapana shifting to the back.

Canberra hooker Zac Woolford found himself placed on report for a lifting tackle on Bateman just after the break and faces a nervous wait for Saturday's charge sheet.

Raiders back-up hooker Starling was also cited for a crusher tackle on Junior Tupou as the final 10 minutes approached.