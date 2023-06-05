Jeremiah Nanai is the first to admit his slow and suspension-disrupted start to 2023 affected his gameplay and mindset for North Queensland.

But the 20-year-old is one of a number of Cowboys revelling in a resurgence via State of Origin coach Billy Slater.

Nanai was back with a bang for the Cowboys on Sunday in their 45-20 victory over Melbourne, scoring a try on his return from a four game suspension.

He was previously unable to find the form that catapulted him to Dally M Rookie of the Year honours in 2022 after scoring 17 tries in his maiden season.

Nanai says a representative-filled 2022 took its toll on him after a preliminary finals exit, State of Origin series and World Cup.

"I started the year slow coming back from the World Cup and I guess the way I saw it was I was going to have another good year," he told AAP. "But it's not like that.

"I didn't work as hard in the pre-season. I had a tough one and that took a lot out of me.

Jeremiah Nanai has resisted outside offers to remain with the Cowboys through 2027 Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

"It just woke me up when I had that round nine (suspension) when I was off for four weeks. I've just been focusing on myself and doing the little stuff."

Nanai and the Cowboys' four Queensland representatives on Sunday embodied the spirit that helped the Maroons steal victory last week, with the edge forward attributing to Slater a change in mindset for his teammates in their win over the Storm.

Centre Valentine Holmes clocked a try and try assist, 169 run metres and 10 tackle breaks, while winger Murray Taulagi led all players in run metres and scored on his return from Origin.

Wednesday's man-of-the-match Reuben Cotter was ferocious in midfield with 118 run metres and 24 tackles. Queensland's 18th man Tom Dearden personified the desperation his club needed with another solid performance.

Nanai lamented witnessing his troops struggle at club level in his absence and it took a call from Queensland coach Slater to put things into perspective.

"It was a hard last month or so - we've had ups and downs," he said.

"I had itchy feet every time the boys went out, especially in the Origin period.

"BIlly gave me a call a couple of weeks ago ... he gave me a bit of advice.

"He helped me a lot and I'm grateful he reached out.

"He just brings a lot, he gets around all the younger boys and helps them. That just gives me motivation to work harder and get that spot again.

"For him to give me last year's opportunity, I felt very honoured and I'm still grateful he handed that to me."