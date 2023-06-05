NRL blames bunker for Raiders try in win over Tigers

The NRL has conceded a bunker blunder in Canberra's one-point win over Wests Tigers, saying Raider halfback Jamal Fogarty's second try shouldn't have been awarded.

Canberra edged the Tigers 20-19 on Friday night at GIO Stadium but the NRL's head of football Graham Annesley on Monday said a 48th minute try given to the home side should instead have being a Tigers' penalty.

He also said the penalty in the 76th minute was correct against Tigers second-rower Isaiah Papali'i, who took out Fogarty's legs as he attempted a field goal.

"In our view the penalty was certainly warranted," Annesley said.

In the earlier incident the home side were leading 12-0 when Fogarty put a kick through into the in-goal.

Raiders forward Emre Guler collided with Tigers halfback Luke Brooks, pushing him over in the chase, with Fogarty running through to ground the ball.

Referee Gerard Sutton awarded a try, which was reviewed by bunker official Adam Gee.

"Had this just being a collision where they bump into each other and someone falls it's probably a different story but in this case it's a push, an extension of the arms that turns this into an illegal action that should have been acted upon," Annesley explained in his weekly briefing.

"It was reviewed by the bunker and in their view Brooks stops competing for the ball ... but there's no rule that says you have to keep running at a certain speed.

"This was an error by the bunker and the try shouldn't have been awarded."

Annesley also said referee Chris Sutton's decision to reverse a call on the advice of touch judge Wyatt Raymond during Sunday's Penrith - St George Illawarra match was incorrect.

Sutton signalled play-on after a fumble by Dragons winger Mat Feagai, which was scooped up by his teammate Tyrell Sloan.

However the whistleblower then changed his mind and called back the fullback, ruling a knock-on.

With Sunia Turuva scoring for the Panthers on the next set, interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr slammed the call, which happened in the second half with his team trailing 12-14.

Annesley said Sutton had made the correct decision before following the late advice of the touch judge.

"The referee had clear vision of the incident ... and instead of backing his own judgement he takes the advice of the touch judge and pulls the play up," Annesley said.

"He (Sutton) will be gutted by that as are the Dragons and certainly the NRL, we dont want to see things happening but they can't be undone."