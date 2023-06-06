Trbojevic to return for Manly after head-knock

Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic will be given a chance to prove his fitness for State of Origin II after the Sea Eagles successfully challenged the NRL's ruling on his concussion in the series opener.

Trbojevic was taken off for a head injury assessment (HIA) in the final 12 minutes of Origin I in Adelaide last week.

The NRL's independent doctor, watching the game from Sydney, deemed the NSW centre's head-knock a category one, meaning Trbojevic would have been stood down for 11 days under the game's concussion protocols.

Tom Trbojevic of the Blues during game one of the 2023 State of Origin. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

That judgement meant Trbojevic would miss Manly's game against the Dolphins on Friday and left him with no warm-up match prior to Origin II in Brisbane on June 21.

But the Sea Eagles on Tuesday confirmed they had successfully overturned the NRL's ruling, clearing him to be named at fullback against the Dolphins.

"Our chief medical officer, Dr Paul Bloomfield, agreed that Tom had to be removed from the field but at no point was he diagnosed with concussion,'' Manly chief executive Tony Mestrov said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Furthermore, Tom does not have a history of concussion issues."

"Throughout this process, Tom has not been diagnosed with concussion from either NSW Dr Nathan Gibbs, Dr Bloomfield, or independent doctor, Dr Chris Levi."