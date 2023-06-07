Brisbane halfback Adam Reynolds is the "perfect" choice to replace Nathan Cleary for NSW in the looming State of Origin II showdown, Broncos coach Kevin Walters says.

With Cleary out of the series with a hamstring injury the Blues need to find a No.7 who can steer them to victory at Suncorp Stadium on June 21 after the 26-18 loss in game one in Adelaide.

Broncos mentor Walters played 20 times for the Maroons and also coached Queensland to series wins in 2016 and 2017.

The 32-year-old Reynolds featured in the opening two matches of the 2016 series, his only two appearances in Origin football.

Reynolds is in a battle with Cronulla's Nicho Hynes and Parramatta's Mitchell Moses for the Blues' starting halfback role.

Hynes debuted off the bench in Origin I at Adelaide Oval, while Moses played through a broken back in the 20-18 loss to Queensland in game three of 2021.

Reynolds, like Cleary, is a master of the long and short kick and is in career-best form.

"It is not just his kicking. His running game has been the best it has been ... and he has got that experience," Walters said.

"I heard (former NSW coach) Phil Gould mention about not taking rookies to Suncorp for game two.

Adam Reynolds of the Broncos looks to pass the ball against the Rabbitohs. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"Adam has played in Origin before, big games at Suncorp, a grand final (in 2021) and of course regularly here with the Broncos. It makes a lot of sense.

"To get that opportunity would mean a lot to him but he is the right guy for the job.

"We don't make the calls. That's Freddy (NSW coach Brad Fittler), but he'd be great in that environment."

Walters said Reynolds would not be fazed "by the atmosphere or the position" in the cauldron of Suncorp Stadium, with the Blues facing Origin oblivion if they lose.

"Not at all. He is perfect for the role," Walters said.

"They have got choices there with Nicho Hynes, Moses and Cody Walker could be in contention ... but if they did go with Adam it would be a good option."

Reynolds has the NRL clash with Newcastle in Brisbane on Saturday to reinforce his credentials.