Tino escapes ban for shot on Koroisau

Queensland forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is free to play in Origin II after escaping sanction for raising his forearm on Api Koroisau and ending the Wests Tigers hooker's own Origin hopes.

Fa'asuamaleaui was placed on report for dangerous contact after his ball-carrying arm contacted Koroisau's face in the Titans' 28-12 win on Thursday night.

The Tigers and NSW rake was taken to hospital with a broken jaw and booked for surgery in Sydney on Friday. Coach Tim Sheens confirmed his skipper would miss at least six weeks, including the remainder of NSW's Origin campaign.

A lock for selection in the second Origin game on June 21, Fa'asuamaleaui faced a nervous wait for the match review committee's charge sheet on Friday morning.