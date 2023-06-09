Warriors rout Raiders to ruin Croker's 300th game

The Warriors have spoiled the party for Jarrod Croker's 300th game, digging in defensively before thrashing a woeful Canberra 36-14 at GIO Stadium.

A try-of-the-year candidate from Dallin Watene-Zelezniak helped the New Zealanders overcome an early pummelling and blitz the woeful Raiders to maintain their charge towards a first finals appearance since 2018.

What was meant to be Canberra's celebration of Croker -- just their second player to reach 300 games -- quickly turned sour with five straight Warriors tries overturning a 6-0 first-half deficit.

The huge win leaves the Warriors 8-6 for the season and level on points with third place, continuing a brilliant first campaign under new coach Andrew Webster.

It took genuine guts defensively, Canberra dominating territory with 27 tackles in their opponents' 20-metre zone to the Warriors' seven through 45 minutes, before the visitors turned the game on its head and cut to Raiders to ribbons.

Canberra old boy Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad came back to bite the hand that used to feed him, scoring a brilliant second-half try in a best-on-ground display that included 178m run and four tackle busts.

Halfback Shaun Johnson had another fantastic night in what's quickly becoming a vintage season, scoring a try and finding three assists to again drive his side to victory.

The Warriors' Dallin Watene-Zelezniak runs the ball during his side's Round 15 NRL win over the Raiders in Canberra, June 9, 2023 Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Canberra dominated the opening 20 minutes out-running the Warriors by 200m and winning 80% of territory, the visitors' resolute defence keeping them level until Jack Wighton gathered his own kick and crossed.

The Warriors competed a player down for 10 minutes after bench forward Mitch Barnett drilled Jordan Rapana with a high shot, but found a way to level things up via a remarkable acrobatic grounding from Watene-Zelezniak.

They put themselves right in the frame for the upset win via Nicoll-Klokstad's carving effort early in the second half, before bench prop Tom Ale put them 18-8 ahead.

Luke Metcalf and Wayde Egan also crossed as the margin ballooned, Canberra surely questioning how they once again rolled over on home turf in embarrassing fashion.

The hosts scored a late consolation through Josh Papali'i before a lazy pass from fullback Sebastian Kris was picked off for a comical Johnson try.

They add this 22-point defeat to 41- and 28-point losses at home this year to Penrith and Manly respectively.

Stony-faced through the week-long build-up to his milestone, Croker wiped away tears after entering the field hand-in-hand with his three-year-old son as 21,082 fans stood and applauded.