NSW to drop Hynes in Origin gamble

NSW coach Brad Fittler will roll the dice on State of Origin debutant Reece Robson, likely at the expense of reigning Dally M Medallist Nicho Hynes, in the must-win second game at Suncorp Stadium on June 21.

It comes as South Sydney pairing Latrell Mitchell and Cameron Murray both resumed running at training on Monday and were approved for selection following injury setbacks.

Robson and South Sydney veteran Damien Cook are both expected to be named on the team sheet on Tuesday morning after incumbent hooker Api Koroisau suffered a broken jaw playing for Wests Tigers last week.

It means Fittler has reverted to his plan of carrying two hookers in the 17 after breaking Cook's run of 15 consecutive Origin games by dropping him for the series opener.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten confirmed to AAP that Reece Robson was told during his team's bye weekend that he had been given the nod to play at Suncorp Stadium on June 21. Andy Jackson/Getty Images

Cowboys coach Todd Payten confirmed to AAP that Robson was told during his team's bye weekend that he had been given the nod to play at Suncorp Stadium on June 21.

"It's great news, it's awesome for Reece," he said.

Robson's selection comes after he was a member of the extended squad in his breakout 2022 season and makes him only the fifth Cowboys player to represent NSW.

A starring performance in Monday's win over Canterbury has positioned Mitch Moses to replace the injured Nathan Cleary at halfback, likely partnered by incumbent five-eighth Jarome Luai.

Blues assistant coach Greg Alexander told SEN early on Monday that Hynes' lacklustre performance against Melbourne at the weekend would not necessarily preclude him from Origin selection.

But with Robson on the bench, there appears no room for the reigning Dally M Medallist as long as Moses is starting at No.7.

Hynes' axing would be a brutal one, given his strong form over the past 18 months and restricted minutes in the series opener.

The Rabbitohs previously indicated their medical team would dictate whether injured trio Murray, Mitchell and Cody Walker would be released for Origin duty, and all three were given the green light on Monday.

"There are still some bridges to cross through the week but they got through today's work," Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou told AAP.

Murray and Mitchell are locks for selection in Fittler's side after bouncing back from respective groin and calf injuries that they suffered the week before last.

Walker's best chance for selection appeared to be if former Souths teammate Adam Reynolds beats Hynes and Moses duties, but a reunion at Origin level is now off the table.

After suffering a category-one head knock at the weekend, Penrith second-rower Liam Martin will be named and managed closely on his way to clearing the NRL's 11-day concussion stand-down window on game day.