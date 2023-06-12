Blues name Moses, Tigers' Utoikamanu for Origin II

New South Wales have opted for Mitchell Moses as Nathan Cleary's replacement for State of Origin Game II in Brisbane, while Reece Robson's inclusion on the bench means there is no place for Nicho Hynes.

Blues coach Brad Fittler unveiled his line-up on Tuesday morning, with Damien Cook and Wests Tigers enforcer Stefano Utoikamanu the other new faces alongside Moses.

Tevita Pangai Jr. and the injured Api Koroisau are the other players missing from Game I.

Moses has been preferred over both Hynes and Broncos veteran Adam Reynolds, the Eels' No. 7 getting the nod after starring in Parramatta's big win over the Bulldogs on Monday.

Cook, meanwhile, was an unlucky exclusion from Game I, with questions raised over Fittler's decision not to play a second hooker on his bench after Queensland's win in Adelaide.

That issue has been rectified with Robson's selection, the Cowboys hooker to make his Origin debut alongside Utoikamanu at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday week.

More to follow ...

NSW SQUAD: 1. James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters), 2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers), 3. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 4. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), 5. Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), 6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers), 7. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), 8. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), 9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), 11. Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights), 12. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders), 13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers). 14. Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers), 15. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 16. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), 17. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys), 18. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers), 19. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)