The 2023 State of Origin series moves to Queensland where a sold out Suncorp Stadium will be cheering on their beloved Maroons, seeking a 26th title. Billy Slater's team are full of confidence after having outplayed the Blues in Adelaide, and with minimal line-up changes for this monumental clash.

Will we see a Game 3 decider in Sydney or will the Maroons hold the shield aloft in front of their adoring fans?

Wednesday, June 21

Queensland Maroons vs. New South Wales Blues, Suncorp Stadium, 8:05pm (AEST)

Queensland: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Xavier Coates 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Ben Hunt 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Harry Grant 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Reuben Cotter 17. Moeaki Fotuaika

Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson 19. Corey Horsburgh

New South Wales: 1. James Tedesco 2. Brian To'o 3. Stephen Crichton 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Jarome Luai 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Junior Paulo 9. Damien Cook 10. Payne Haas 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Hudson Young 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Stefano Utoikamanu 15. Cameron Murray 16. Liam Martin 17. Reece Robson

Reserves: 18. Matt Burton 19. Keaon Koloamatangi

Match Officials: Referee: Ashley Klein; Sideline Officials: Drew Oultram, Dave Munro; Video Referee: Grant Atkins

NSW Blues players huddle up after losing the State of Origin opener in Adelaide. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Verdict: The 2023 State of Origin series moves to Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium where the Maroons have an air of invincibility, backed by a formidable record. Since the new Suncorp Stadium was opened in 2003, they have won 18 games, losing just the eight in arguably the world's greatest rugby league venue.

Under Brad Fittler's coaching the Blues have won five from five Game 2 clashes, four of them by large margins. However, of the last nine played at Suncorp Stadium, New South Wales has won just three.

Of course, none of what has happened in the past will mean a thing on Wednesday night as the two teams line up determined to come out on top. The Blues were placing a lot of hope on the return of Latrell Mitchell to spark their backline, but injury has once again put paid to that. They go into this vital clash without him, so too star halfback Nathan Cleary.

Mitchell Moses will be under enormous pressure as he pulls on a Blues jersey for just the second time. He will need to be at his very best to cope with the added speed and pressure of the Origin arena.

Feeding Moses from dummy-half will be Damien Cook, returning from a one-game hiatus thanks to Brad Fittler's selection of Api Koroisau for Game 1. His experience, speed around the ruck and calmness under pressure will be a great help to Moses and the Blues forwards. When Cook needs a break, Reece Robson will come on in a one-two punch the Blues hope will match the Maroons' Hunt-Grant combination.

The forward pack is where the Blues were totally outmuscled in Adelaide. They will really need to lift, both with the ball and in defence. The Maroons forwards were ferocious, swarming to the tackle, hitting hard and subsequently dominating the ruck. The Blues backs will be ineffective unless the forwards can reverse what happened in Adelaide.

Queensland will be quietly confident. They have a spine that combines experience, raw talent and brilliant unpredictability. They have a forward pack stacked with Origin mongrel. They have a coach who knows how to rotate his bench and how to create a game plan that is simple to follow and inevitably effective. They go into every Origin clash convinced that they are the only players on the field who are truly passionate about the result. It's a lethal mix of ingredients that the Blues traditionally struggle to match.

Tip: Maroons by 6

TAB odds: Maroons $1.46 (-6.5 $1.95) Blues $2.80 (+6.5 $1.85)

