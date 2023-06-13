Flegler lights fuse for Origin 'biff' after Tino taunts

Queensland firebrand Tom Flegler has challenged NSW to "bring back the biff" as Tino Fa'asuamaleaui assumes the role of State of Origin villain.

Titans forward Fa'asuamaleaui will lead the Maroons pack in Brisbane next Wednesday after last week escaping sanction for a club incident that broke Blues hooker Api Koroisau's jaw.

The hosts can wrap up the series at Suncorp Stadium but they expect a new-look Blues team to bring the fire after NSW coach Brad Fittler, in his role as a Nine Network commentator, led the public criticism of Fa'asuamaleaui.

Fittler and NSW assistant Andrew Johns questioned Fa'asuamaleaui's ball-carrying technique, while Fittler said the Titans behemoth also "flies very close to the line" with his tackling action.

Flegler said he was interested to see how the Blues follow through but that Fa'asuamaleaui was equipped to handle his status as the latest Origin bad boy.

"Not too many people these days punch in footy," Flegler told AAP.

"So they can say what they want, they're only going to come out and try to tackle him harder and we're all going to have his back."

Fa'asuamaleaui graduated from the Brisbane Broncos' academy with Flegler before being snapped up by Melbourne.

"He's quite a large human that's for sure; I'd be going at a few others before him, I can tell you," Flegler said.

One of Flegler's vivid Origin memories is the 2009 stoush kicked off by Steve Price and Brett White, while Fa'asuamaleaui and Payne Haas were sin-binned for an Origin scuffle in 2020.

"I liked it, it was good. Bring back the biff," Flegler said.

"There needs to be more of it in the footy, especially in Origin.

"In Origin, people want to see a bit of fun, see a bit of activity on the field."

Comfortable his technique is sound, Fa'asuamaleaui knows he's a marked man but refused to be dragged into the narrative as the Maroons prepared to enter their Gold Coast camp on Tuesday.

"It's a media beat up," he told AAP.

"It's football; it's a tough sport and it's part of Origin. I'm not too worried about it.

"I've got to play good, go as hard as I can."

Queensland hooker Harry Grant said the team "wouldn't be blindsided by (NSW) trying to target players".

"That's going to be a given but he's a big boy and he's a leader of our pack now," Grant said.