Maroons hatch plot to foil Turbo and Latrell

Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans is wary of the havoc NSW centre pairing Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic can cause but says the Maroons are a better side than the one the pair dismantled in 2021.

Mitchell is named to play left centre in the State of Origin showdown at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night after missing NSW's 26-18 loss in game one with a calf injury.

Mitchell is working overtime with the team physios to be passed fit and join Trbojevic in the centres.

The NSW dynamic duo destroyed the Maroons in the opening two games of 2021 where the Blues won 50-6 and 26-0.

Mitchell and Trbojevic scored four tries each for the series. Trbojevic, man of the match in game one, also took out the Wally Lewis Medal as player of the series.

"They were the two main figures of that series. You could have given either of them the Wally Lewis Medal," Cherry-Evans said.

"Our side has turned over a lot since then player-wise and also with the game plan and style of footy we want to play.

"I do think the goalposts have changed in that regard. I am not taking anything away from the quality they will bring, Tom and Latrell, but I feel that where we are now as a side means that 2021 is a distant memory.

"Latrell will be a big part of NSW's game plan...and we know that. The best thing we can do is not try and handle him on our own, but handle him together."

Blues centre Latrell Mitchell races 80 metres to score an intercept try during game two of the 2021 State of Origin series. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Both Trbojevic and Mitchell missed the 2022 Origin series with injury.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will mark Trbojevic in Brisbane and has a good record against him. He made his Origin debut in game three of 2021, when Queensland won 20-18, and dominated the Manly star in Adelaide.

Maroons and North Queensland centre Valentine Holmes has the job of marking Mitchell.

"It is going to be a great battle. Of course, I am backing Val," Cherry-Evans said.

"I have seen Val do some really special things on the footy field - not just with the footy but defensively as well.

"Val should feel really confident in his game and how he plays because he is a threat as well."

Former Maroons centre Brent Tate said Holmes, who made the switch from fullback to centre for the Cowboys last year, had shone in defence.

"Val is an excellent defender and I think that is the most pleasing aspect of his transition into the centres. I've been impressed with how well he has handled it,' Tate told AAP.

"Latrell is going to be fired up after talking about how much it means to him and how he wants to make a statement. Val has a big job but I am sure he is ready for it.

"Latrell is the kind of guy you give every chance to play," Tate added when asked about NSW picking him while still not 100 per cent fit.

"He hasn't played for a month but a fit and firing Latrell is worth waiting for.

"It will be an awesome battle. When the best go against each other it is good theatre."