Keary jaw injury sours Roosters' NRL win at Newcastle

A serious jaw injury to star five-eighth Luke Keary has soured the Sydney Roosters' much-needed 18-16 NRL win against Newcastle.

Three straight first-half tries and one of their best defensive displays of the season helped the visitors hold on at McDonald Jones Stadium.

But they had to dig deep late after their 18-6 advantage was trimmed with 10 minutes to play via an 80-metre try from Newcastle centre Bradman Best.

Keary's injury has left the Roosters once again needing to shuffle their halves combination, the five-eighth leaving the game on 25 minutes with a suspected fractured jaw.

Keary copped an accidental boot from Dominic Young as he made a defensive play on the Newcastle winger.

It's his second jaw injury this year having broken it in a preseason training incident.

Bench utility Drew Hutchison moved into the halves in Keary's absence to pair with Sandon Smith who was on his starting debut.

Hutchison and Smith are most likely to be the Roosters' playmaker combination until Sam Walker returns from a knee injury.

"People get boots all the time at different angles, but for it to break his jaw like that, that's our game," Sydney coach Trent Robinson said.

"It's really difficult, he's been leading the way with (Jared Waerea-Hargreaves) during the week and on the weekends for us.

"Not having Sammy back for a couple of weeks (hurts), he's just come out of the brace, but I always say during the (State of Origin) period, that's when clubs stand up.

"It's obviously really tough, Sandon and Drewy got a good time out there and they got some lessons and did a really good job, but it's those two and Joey (Manu) at the minute."

Manu relished his move out of the halves and once again looked a natural at No.1, running for 295m and scoring a first-half try with perfect back-up play through the middle of the field.

The Roosters led 18-6 after falling behind early, their most impressive try coming through Nat Butcher's equaliser off the back of a slicing run from Smith who looked more than capable despite his rookie status.

Young had opened the scoring thanks to a dynamic run from Kalyn Ponga, with the Knights fullback putting on a clinic to help his side back into the game in the second half.

Ponga put in another brilliant shift at No.1, running for 173m to go with seven tackle busts and a try assist.

Newcastle arguably did enough to win the game with five line breaks to three, with handling errors in key positions combined with a lack of red-zone creativity providing another blow to their chances of playing finals.

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien said his side left as many as seven potential tries on the table and admitted his dressing room was hurting after another tight loss, having fallen 24-20 to Brisbane last weekend after leading for most of the game.

"(We have) to not lose faith, to hang in there, to keep fighting ... I don't want them to lose heart with losing by two points each week or four points, coming close and not putting together two halves," he said.

"The first 15 to 20 minutes our defensive structures were pulled apart and we looked nervous ... we came up with some bad reads and bad efforts defensively and then it took a kick up the backside at halftime.

"We look miles better than we did in the first half, so that's the frustrating thing, that we can start like that each week or finish that way."