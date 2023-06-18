Dragons formally decline Hunt's release request

St George Illawarra have formally declined Ben Hunt's request for a release one day after reports emerged the Dragons captain wanted out of the struggling club.

Incoming Dragons coach Shane Flanagan confirmed on Saturday that Hunt was part of his plans and a release would not be entertained, but was open to speaking with the halfback after he finished his Queensland duties on Wednesday. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Hunt signed a two-year contract extension with the Dragons in October last year but when the club sacked close ally Anthony Griffin last month, speculation began that the 33-year-old could lobby to follow him out of the door.

But on Sunday afternoon, Hunt was officially told he would not be allowed to leave.

"Ben is contracted through to the end of the 2025 season and is a big part of the current and future plans of the Dragons as the club builds towards achieving sustained success in the coming years," said club CEO Ryan Webb.

"We're committed to working with Ben to understand and address his concerns as we all have the same goal of building a strong and successful club."