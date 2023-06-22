St George Illawarra's interim coach Ryan Carr expects star man Ben Hunt to play against the Warriors just days after requesting a release from the Dragons.

Halfback Hunt was part of Queensland's State of Origin-winning side on Wednesday night but his future with the Dragons remains cloudy after he confirmed he wants to leave the club.

Speculation was rife Hunt would miss Friday's round-17 NRL clash with the Warriors amid the turmoil but Carr backed his No.7 to make the short turnaround and play.

"We'll just see how he pulls up," Carr said.

"It's 48 hours post that game into our game, so it's very much up to whether his body feels up to it.

"He's unreal, he's a great competitor.

Incoming Dragons coach Shane Flanagan confirmed on Saturday that Hunt was part of his plans and a release would not be entertained, but was open to speaking with the halfback after he finished his Queensland duties on Wednesday.

"What you see is what you get with Benny ... when he gets over that white line he just gives his all for his teammates and for his team and his club, and that's all we can ask of him.

"I love him, I love coaching him. He's a great person, great leader, great player. (I'd) definitely love to see him (stay) here at the Dragons, that's for sure."

Hunt re-signed with the Red V late last year and is contracted until the end of 2025, but has confirmed he'd like to return to his home state of Queensland.

The halfback's availability is just one subplot ahead of Friday night's clash in Wollongong, with the Dragons lining up for their first game since appointing Shane Flanagan as their head coach from 2024.

Carr, looking to back up a 36-30 upset of South Sydney last time out, said he was delighted the club had settled the coach debate.

"I know Flanno and it's good for him," he said.

"The club made a decision there so we will support it and get on board with it.

"We've got a game to play tomorrow night but I'm looking forward to next year. There's at least some stability there.

"There's no doubt in my mind that, come tomorrow night at 8pm when we run out there, everyone who takes the field is going to be ready to put their body on the line for the team."