Hasler to join Titans after Holbrook sacking

Premiership-winning former Manly boss Des Hasler will become the new coach of the Gold Coast after the club fired Justin Holbrook with immediate effect on Thursday.

Hasler will take charge from 2024, with the club yet to confirm their interim coach to take over from this weekend's clash against Brisbane until the end of the season.

Hasler most recently coached the Sea Eagles last season but was fired after the losing streak that followed the club's Everyone In League jersey saga.

Across tenures with Manly and Canterbury, he coached in five grand finals, winning the 2008 and 2011 deciders with the Sea Eagles.

The acquisition is a major boost for the Titans, who have played finals only twice in the past 10 years and have never had a premiership-winning coach.

Hasler will take charge from 2024, with the club yet to confirm their interim coach to take over from this weekend's clash against Brisbane until the end of the season. Bradley Kanaris/Getty ImageS

Hasler's sides have become known for their defensive grit, a department where the Titans have struggled under Holbrook especially this season.

Hasler's appointment comes after he pulled out of the race to coach St George Illawarra when the beleaguered joint venture club was on the lookout for a new coach earlier this season.

"I'm looking forward to joining the Titans and to the 2024 season," Hasler said.

"The club has a strong playing roster, the region is blessed with emerging talent and the organisation is firmly embedded in the community.

"I'm confident we can deliver success to the region in the coming seasons."

Holbrook arrived at the Titans after a dominant three years with English outfit St Helens but finished his 82 games with only a 38 percent winning record.

He lifted the Titans from last place in 2019 to ninth in his first year in charge and locked up eighth place the season after, albeit with a losing record.

The ninth-placed Titans have a 6-7 record this year and have been inconsistent, also developing a bad reputation for coughing up double-digit leads.

"We are here to bring success to the Gold Coast and in order to do so we feel that this is the change necessary to deliver on our promise which is to win premierships," said Titans CEO Steve Mitchell.

Mitchell will front a press conference later on Thursday afternoon to address the club's coaching situation.