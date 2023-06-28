Parramatta star Dylan Brown will serve an 18-month community corrections order, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual touching without consent.

Brown appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre on Wednesday, when his lawyer informed the court of his guilty plea before three other charges were dropped by police.

Brown was originally charged with five counts of sexual touching without consent, following an incident at the Golden Sheaf Hotel in Sydney's eastern suburbs on June 3.

Court documents alleged that Brown had touched a woman five times on the breasts without consent between 11:19pm and 11:20pm while on a night out in Double Bay.

As well as the community corrections order, Brown has also been served with an apprehended personal violence order.

The Eels will now likely attempt to have Brown reinstated and available for selection, after NRL boss Andrew Abdo opted to stand the five-eighth down despite his charges not meeting the NRL's no-fault stand down policy.

Brown has missed three games while he has been stood down, all of which the Eels have won as part of a longer five-game streak, while the club has the bye in Round 18 this weekend.