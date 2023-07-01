Records fall as Cowboys exact revenge on hapless Tigers

North Queensland have served up a cold dish of revenge as well as Australian rugby league's biggest winning margin in 88 years behind a record-breaking 74-0 thrashing of Wests Tigers in front of a sell-out crowd in Townsville.

Six weeks after the Tigers humbled the Cowboys 66-18 in Sydney, the hosts registered the largest score reversal between two teams via 13 unanswered tries while establishing a record margin for the NRL era.

The margin eclipses Parramatta's 74-4 defeat of Cronulla in 2003 and is the biggest score to nil triumph in premiership history.

It is also the third highest of all-time behind Canterbury's 85-point and 80-point losses to St George and Eastern Suburbs respectively in 1935.

Seven tries were scored in the first half and a further six in the second as records tumbled at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

The Cowboys posted their highest score and victory margin and hit 50 points for the first time under coach Todd Payten while inflicting the hapless Tigers' worst-ever loss.

Valentine Holmes also registered the most individual points in a game by a Cowboys player, scoring 30 to surpass Jonathan Thurston and Josh Hannay who had 24-point hauls.

After they were thumped at Leichhardt, the Cowboys also lost a week later to the Eels.

Facing a 5-8 record, Payten's side have now won four straight through a State of Origin-affected period and are knocking down the door of the top eight.

"The biggest adjustment to our game has been our kick-chase and transition part of our game," Payten said.

"Whether it's attack to D or D to attack, that's made a real positive influence on our game and therefore the result."

Scott Drinkwater ran amok and continued his scintillating form with two tries, three try-assists, four line-assists and two tackle busts on Saturday.

Tom Dearden was exceptional and bagged a try, six tackle busts, three line-assists and a career-high four try assists.

Murray Taulagi registered a second career hat trick, Holmes had two tries and Semi Valemei also collected a double.

North Queensland accumulated 2072-run metres to the Tigers' 902 in a complete and utter domination.

"When you get beat like that, there's nothing much you can say," said Tigers coach Tim Sheens.

"I'm not here to offer excuses, it's just unacceptable. We're not happy as a group -- coaches and players."

The Tigers' nightmare unfolded after 14 minutes.

A Coen Hess break in midfield led to Dearden dummying through a defensive line to begin the avalanche.

Junior Tupou spilled a Chad Townsend bomb following a strong Cowboys set from the restart and Valemei pounced, before the Cowboys made it three tries in as many sets when another Dearden break put Luciano Leilua over for a try against his former club.

Dearden was in the mix again minutes later, this time sending David Nofoaluma spinning with a wicked step after some sumptuous reverse passes with Holmes and Taulagi.

His break led to Drinkwater scoring his first, with a second to follow shortly after when the fullback ran a tight line off Townsend's shoulder in a silky move.

Alex Twal was sin-binned for 10 minutes for a hip-drop tackle on Leilua and the Cowboys ran in two more tries through Taulagi and Holmes to set their biggest half-time score in club history at more than a point a minute.

In the second half, Valemei and Taulagi crossed within 10 minutes after the restart before Taulagi crossed for two more tries.

Jeremiah Nanai joined the action with one of his own and in the final minute, Jordan McLean added his name to the long list of scorers to bring up 70 points off a Reece Robson grubberkick.