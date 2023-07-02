Broncos 'freak' Cobbo adds toughness to his genius

Selwyn Cobbo says he plays "backyard footy" in the NRL but it is his toughness to play with injury that is a sign of the 21-year-old winger's development for Brisbane.

Cobbo scored a hat-trick in the 24-16 win over the Dolphins at the Gabba to take his season try tally to 14 in 15 games.

He suffered a hip pointer injury while playing for Queensland in game one of the State of Origin series and missed game two, but he has battled on with it in clubland and impressed his coach Kevin Walters.

"The NRL is tough and you've got to play injured sometimes. Selwyn is still only 21 years of age so it is all learning for him," Walters said.

"He has picked it up quickly the last few weeks and I thought it was his best game in a long time for us.

"His hip was giving him some grief, but it's the freest he's run on the field and we're just really happy he's on our side."

Cobbo said playing through pain was a point of pride.

"(The hip) was pretty sore the last two weeks but in tonight's game I was feeling free to move around more," he said after the win.

Selwyn Cobbo of the Broncos. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"It is just a mental thing trying to play through injuries. I have come a long way and I have learned a lot."

The Maroons beat NSW 32-6 in game two of the Origin series without Cobbo and Walters said he did not expect coach Billy Slater to recall him for game three.

"No, I wouldn't think so. I think they will stick with what they've got," Walters said.

"It is important for Selwyn to keep getting better for us the next seven or eight weeks."

Cobbo said he would not be upset to miss Maroons selection for the final match of the series.

"We'll have to wait and see. Billy knows what he is doing," Cobbo said.

"It was good to watch the boys get the win (game two). I was proud of Walshy (Reece Walsh) as well and all the Broncos boys. They did their family and state proud. I've got my whole footy career to play Origin."

Cobbo's teammates are astounded at his try scoring ability. His second try at the Gabba where he chipped for himself to regather from 25m out was one of the tries of the season.

"Cobbo is just a freak," Broncos fullback Tristan Sailor said.

"He's someone that you want in your team because he can just finish tries, and he's so good at it. Honestly, it was crazy."

Cobbo said it was just his own style.

"It is eyes-up footy...backyard footy," he said.

"Confidence is something you learn on your journey and I am getting more confidence."