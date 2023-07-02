Manly breathe life into season with win over Roosters

Manly have breathed new life into their sputtering season with an 18-16 defeat of the Sydney Roosters, whose own campaign is on a knife-edge as the finals draw nearer.

With his pair of tries, Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans was a stand-out in Sunday's see-sawing clash between two of the season's biggest underachievers, before a late four-pointer to Ben Trbojevic sealed the result at Brookvale Oval.

NSW captain James Tedesco was strong for the Roosters without silencing debate as to his State of Origin credentials once-and-for-all.

Despite recent Origin results and his own tumultuous form, the fullback believes he is still the right man to lead the Blues.

"Of course," he said.

"My focus is with the Roosters and it's hard when we're not winning games. I'll wait for Origin if it comes and then I'll get there and do my best."

Tedesco finished with a game-high 272 run metres and backed Nat Butcher up on a line break to score a try that regained the lead in the first half.

Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

He found himself trapped in-goal from Cherry-Evans kicks twice, though, and turned the ball over in the red zone just when the Roosters had the chance to land the knockout blow in the second half.

To be announced on Monday morning, Brad Fittler's team sheet will reveal Tedesco's Origin fate, with Dylan Edwards and Scott Drinkwater vying for a chance in Origin III on July 12.

Jake Trbojevic made an early return from injury for Manly, and the 15-time Blue put his own hand up for NSW selection with a workmanlike effort yielding 127 metres and 35 tackles.

"He did a really good job today," Manly coach Anthony Seibold said.

"The effort parts of his game are outstanding. He played 80 minutes off the back of playing only one game in eight or nine weeks."

Queensland Origin captain Cherry-Evans helped the Sea Eagles hit back after the Roosters drew first blood.

Returning from an elbow injury, centre Brad Parker burst down the left flank and managed an offload to Reuben Garrick, whose chip kick sat up perfectly for his captain.

Just when Tedesco's own support run looked to have put the Roosters back in front at the half, Cherry-Evans picked off an errant Luke Keary pass and dashed 40 metres to confirm a first-half double.

"I think Chez has been our best player this year," Seibold said.

"Certainly the leadership he's given our group and myself in particular has been outstanding."

Joseph Manu had a busy night on the Roosters' right edge.

His flick pass gave winger Junior Pauga the first try of the day, and with a burst of speed after half-time, the centre restored the lead with a try of his own.

But that was before Josh Schuster, fresh from signing a contract extension, put the youngest Trbojevic through a hole to help Manly finally make good on repeated chances.

The win moves Manly into 11th spot on the ladder, three points adrift of the eighth-placed Warriors with nine rounds remaining.

The Roosters finish the round in 13th, four points from the top eight, but Robinson was pleased his side played "Roosters-style" football after a lean run of form.

"It wasn't good enough tonight and so be it but we played our style. We were true to that. So there's the platform," he said.

Roosters hooker Jake Turpin knocked himself out attempting to tackle Christian Tuipulotu in the first half and did not return after being sent for a head injury assessment.