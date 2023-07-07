Raiders survive almighty scare from improved Dragons

Canberra have withstood a Junior Amone-inspired comeback from spirited St George Illawarra, scoring a 36-26 victory and maintaining their reputation as the NRL's most chaotic winners.

The Raiders cruised to a 24-6 halftime lead on Friday night by exploiting the Dragons' notoriously leaky left edge, Matt Timoko starring for Canberra at WIN Stadium.

But just as Canberra looked ready to kick their habit of only triumphing by single digits, Amone helped the Dragons pile on three tries in seven minutes, defying the absence of disgruntled State of Origin representative Ben Hunt.

The Dragons had to contend with injuries to stand-in fullback Paul Turner (back), highly touted playmaker Jayden Sullivan (hamstring), and hooker Jacob Liddle (head knock) in their pursuit of an upset.