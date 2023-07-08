'Genuine grievances': Bennett backs players

Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has backed in the NRL players' boycott ahead of their clash with Gold Coast, citing "genuine grievances" with the deal they've been offered in collective bargaining agreement talks.

NRL players have begun skipping media commitments on match days as the RLPA demands the game's administrators meet with them and an industrial relations mediator, and legendary rugby league figure Bennett was quick to point out their actions "aren't about greed".

The players are not asking for any more money but are concerned about clauses within the pay deal, including the NRL's ability to lengthen the season without their approval.

Bennett accepted the players had to take some form of action to try and press forward negotiations.

"It's not what we all would like but I think there's a couple of good things out of it, they're not talking about money and they're obviously satisfied with that, we're not talking about going on strike, which I think is terribly important," he said.

"But I suppose they're in a situation where they can't negotiate on their points, and they've got to try and bring it to a conclusion by going outside the norm.

"Some of the points they made, they're pretty valid ... the decision with the NRL having them play more games for the season, that's the last thing these players need right now, to play more.

"We're managing the loads but the game's as hard and as fast and as tough as ever been.

"There's some genuine grievances there. I think they can be worked out but at the moment neither party is prepared to give much."