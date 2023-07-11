Conversations with Brad Fittler and Andrew Johns have reassured NSW captain James Tedesco he can recapture his mojo and steer the Blues out of the mire in State of Origin III.

A Dally M Medallist and dual-grand final winning fullback, Tedesco has come under scrutiny for his form this year for the first time with his Origin performances chief among his detractors' concerns.

Tedesco twice missed his assignment in defence in the series opener as Queensland ran away to tries that stole victory and in game two, the veteran struggled to assert himself when the Blues' attack was misfiring.

James Tedesco passes the ball during a New South Wales training session. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Ahead of Origin III in Sydney on Wednesday, the Sydney Roosters skipper is still hunting his first line break and first try assist of a disappointing series for the Blues.

"I hold myself to a high standard so when I'm not performing and we're not winning games I take that personally," he said.

"I try not to let it affect me mentally but it can weigh you down a little bit."

But heart-to-heart chats with Blues coach Fittler and assistant Johns have buoyed Tedesco as NSW plot to avoid a series whitewash at Accor Stadium.

Both Fittler and Johns are remembered as champion halves and leaders of the modern game but neither's playing career was without its challenges.

A Johns-captained Newcastle finished last on the NRL ladder in 2005, marking the club's first wooden spoon from 19 seasons.

Fittler's first Origin series as Blues captain in 1995 resulted in a 3-0 series whitewash defeat, a fate NSW has suffered only once since.

"Players like Freddy, Joey, a lot of these greats of the game have all gone through similar situations," Tedesco said.

"They all weren't at the top of their game for 15, 16 years. They've all gone through tough times, which they've all talked to me about.

"It's been a tough year, between the Roosters and NSW it hasn't been our teams' best footy or my best footy.

"(But) having some guidance or some reassurance from some of the immortals in our game is pretty cool."

Former NSW coach Phil Gould speculated last week Tedesco could find himself cut from the Blues set-up if he is unable to rouse NSW to victory in front of their home fans on Wednesday.

The Blues have no shortage of replacement options; Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards and North Queensland counterpart Scott Drinkwater are both in career-best form and the latter is 18th man for Origin III.

Parramatta fullback Clint Gutherson is also waiting in the wings as an interchange player for game three.

But Tedesco said neither his form nor future in the sky blue jersey were on his mind ahead of Origin III.

"I'm not thinking about next year," he said.

"If I dwell on the last two games or dwell on what's happened in the past, then I won't be in the moment to create the win tomorrow night.

"For me, it's just about getting excited about the next game."