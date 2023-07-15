North Queensland down Sea Eagles, enter NRL top eight

North Queensland have continued their charge towards the NRL finals, racking up a fifth straight win with a 19-8 victory over Manly.

The result on the road moves the Cowboys inside the top eight for the first time since their opening game of the year, the latest step in a remarkable turnaround from 16th on the ladder after round nine.

Fullback Scott Drinkwater made it five tries in his past four matches with the game-breaking play, slicing easily through the Manly line shortly before the hour to put the Cowboys 11 points ahead.

It was another monster night for the in-form No.1 who finished with 163 running metres.

Star centre Valentine Holmes, backed up from State of Origin duty in style with a stunning line break and try assist to go with his 183m.

A dour Sea Eagles unit lacked creativity in attack and was lucky to still be in the contest as North Queensland blew a string of chances in the first half that could have given them some breathing space.

The North Queensland Cowboys celebrate after scoring a try. Photo by Tim Allsop/Getty Images

Five-eighth Josh Schuster was well held outside of one second-half try assist and only ran the ball twice for the match but halfback Daly Cherry-Evans's boot kept the home side in touch.

The Cowboys' goal-line defence was stellar and won them the game, conceding just two tries from 46 play-the-balls inside their 20m zone.

Manly No.1 Reuben Garrick left the game early for a head injury assessment after taking a stray elbow from Coen Hess, but it allowed 25-year-old debutant Dean Matterson to score the opening try just minutes after entering the fray.

The Cowboys finally sorted out some early execution errors and found the points their dominance deserved, Holmes pushing through the Manly line and finding Reuben Cotter to score before Jeremiah Nanai crossed from five-eighth Tom Dearden's well-executed assist.

Hooker Lachie Croker gave Manly a second-half lifeline by pinching 40m off a quick tap on a set that ended with centre Brad Parker crossing.

But Drinkwater's quick response effectively put the game to bed.

Croker and Sea Eagles lock Jake Trbojevic combined for 102 tackles and did everything they could to lift their side across the line.