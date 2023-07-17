Reynolds in best form of career at Broncos: Coleman

South Sydney legend Craig Coleman says Brisbane half Adam Reynolds is in the best form of his career ahead of the blockbuster NRL match against his former club.

The 33-year-old Reynolds won the 2014 premiership with the Rabbitohs and will play his old club at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night after a man-of-the-match display in Saturday's 44-24 win over Canterbury.

Reynolds' season statistics make compelling reading. He has 15 try assists and is on track to beat his season-best record of 19, achieved last year at the Broncos and in 2013 at Souths.

"It was masterclass on Saturday against Canterbury. It was a pleasure to watch him. He had them mesmerised," former Rabbitohs half Coleman told AAP.

"Adam is playing better than he's ever played, even when we won the comp in 2014. He is playing out of his skin and it is great to see.

Adam Reynolds of the Broncos passes the ball. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"All those young Broncos are loving playing with him. They are jumping out of their skins."

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters concurred.

"History has shown us that Adam is a good player but I just feel as though he has got himself in great physical and mental condition," Walters told AAP.

"The team is getting the great results of that. He is an all-round halfback. He is good in defence. He kicks the ball well. He runs the ball well and he passes the ball well."

When Walters played for the Broncos throughout his five premiership seasons, he backed his skill in tandem with halves partner Allan Langer.

Reynolds is doing the same. Against the Bulldogs he produced three try assists, including a crafty chip kick on the run that led to an Ezra Mam try.

"Adam is not locked into set plays and structures, although he does like structure around him," Walters said.

"He is a footy player. He is an old-school, backyard footballer who sees things and reacts to it.

"We have plans around our attack but if he sees things and wants to go off the cuff then we encourage him to bring in players like Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam, Selwyn Cobbo and Kotoni Staggs and Herbie Farnworth.

"The good players bring others up to a higher level and Adam is doing that."

Coleman played against Walters and said he was the perfect coach for Reynolds as he shared a similar philosophy on rugby league.

"Kevvie was a fantastic player, just like Reynolds is today," Coleman said.

"At the Broncos he had Alf (Allan Langer). They were the dynamic duo in the 1990s when the Broncos won their premierships. Now they have Reynolds and they are going to be hard to beat for the premiership this year.

"It is so good to see Kevvie do well as a coach. He copped a bit of flak last year but he's hung in there and he's got someone like Reynolds who is helping him. They are helping each other."