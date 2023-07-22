Tedesco terrorises Titans in big Roosters win

James Tedesco has turned on a masterclass performance in the Sydney Roosters' 36-18 win over Gold Coast to keep the Tricolours' NRL finals hopes flickering.

The skipper copped criticism for taking a break and visiting Byron Bay with his family last week after a gruelling State of Origin series and a season of scrutiny due to his club team's poor form.

The break, suggested by his coach Trent Robinson, seemed to be just the tonic he needed.

Tedesco was everywhere at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday in an opening half for the ages as prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and his fellow forwards tore through the Titans.

The win took the Roosters to 22 points and just two points outside the top eight with six rounds remaining. If they can replicate this kind of form they will remain in the finals hunt.

The Roosters had not scored 30 points in any match previously this year but they led 30-nil at the break.

Tedesco started off with a slick piece of ball-playing to hold a pass up to send Egan Butcher over.

Minutes later Tedesco slipped a ball to send Butcher careering through a hole. The skipper backed up on the inside to race away and score.

The NSW captain wasn't done. Later in the half he burst onto a Luke Keary inside ball to send Nat Butcher over to make it 30-nil.

It was Harlem Globetrotters style by the Roosters who were dominant through the middle and creative right across the park.

Prop Lindsay Collins bullocked his way over and winger Joseph Suaalii leapt high to snaffle a bomb in a five-try extravaganza in the first half.

Tedesco put his body on the line to snaffle a Kieran Foran grubber with desperation on the cusp of half-time to showcase his mindset.

The carnage abated in the second half, but Tedesco's commitment didn't. He came from the clouds to crunch Titans centre Brian Kelly and save a try.

The Titans, stuck on 20 competition points, had lost their previous three games by less than four points in controversial circumstances.

After playing so well for a month and not getting the rewards on the NRL ladder they appeared drained. They got what they deserved in the first half but rallied in the second with three late tries.

Titans coach Jim Lenihan replaced halfback Tanah Boyd with 20 minutes remaining and inserted electric utility Jayden Campbell off the bench in a sign of a positional move he may yet make permanent in future.

Roosters forward Nat Butcher was put on report for a hip-drop tackle on Titans winger Phil Sami.