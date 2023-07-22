Brisbane prop Martin Taupau is facing a three-week ban for lifting his knees while running the ball in the 36-20 win over South Sydney.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters said Taupau had previously been warned by the NRL about his running technique before he was sin-binned for the offence at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night.

The NRL match review committee slapped Taupau with a grade-three dangerous contact charge on Saturday after he was sin-binned and put on report in the 16th minute for lifting his knee in a tackle by Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham.

Martin Taupau of the Broncos faces a ban. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Taupau will be banned for three weeks if he takes an early plea, or four if he challenges the charge at the judiciary and fails.

Brisbane winger Jesse Arthars is also facing a one-match ban after he was slapped with a grade two careless high tackle charge for his second-half shot on Souths fullback Blake Taaffe.

Graham was not injured in the Taupau incident but Walters said after the game that veteran front-rower was made aware by the NRL of the need to work on his technique while running the football.

"He got a warning letter through the week from the NRL, which Marty was aware of," Walters said.

"Marty is not a dirty player. He's certainly got to get that out of his game.

"I think tonight -- starting him -- that Marty got a bit excited. We haven't started him all year."

The Broncos have the looming return of Queensland prop Tom Fleger up their sleeve to cover for Taupau.

Flegler was close to a return against the Rabbitohs from a Lisfranc injury to his foot but Brisbane erred on the side of caution.

The Broncos had two players put on report with Arthars also sin-binned for his high tackle on Taaffe.

Brisbane defended well during the Taupau and Arthars absences and Souths were unable to take advantage of their one-man advantage.

"Through that 10-minute period where we only had the 12 men I thought we defended really well, and then in the second-half as well," Walters said.