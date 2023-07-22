Knights beat Dragons to begin NRLW premiership defence

Newcastle have begun their NRLW premiership defence with a 32-16 defeat of fast-finishing St George Illawarra on the first day of the new season.

Seven of the Knights' 2022 premiership team left the club in the off-season but enough class remained to hold off a Dragons side unrecognisable after their own mass changes.

Newcastle's forward pack allayed concerns that followed the departure of talismanic prop Millie Boyle, with Caitlan Johnston especially damaging on a shift from the middle to the edge.

The Knights' 18-6 halftime advantage, engineered by premiership duo Tamika Upton and Jesse Southwell, gave the hosts a buffer at McDonald Jones Stadium to withstand two late Dragons tries.

Upton's double-pump for winger-turned-second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale had Newcastle out to 12-0, and an inside ball from Southwell to Kayla Romaniuk extended the buffer to 18.

Teagan Berry was dynamic on her shift from wing to fullback and kept Saints in the contest with a try on the stroke of halftime, though the put-down appeared suspect.

When she scooped up a Southwell kick and sprinted away in the final ten minutes, Berry had her double and moved into equal-first on the all-time NRLW tryscoring stakes.

Rugby sevens convert Tyla Nathan-Wong scooted over from dummy-half in the set after points to get the Dragons within 10 points, but it was too little too late.

Earlier, Gold Coast fullback Evania Pelite showcased her class and power to inspire a 16-6 win over North Queensland, but the victory came at a cost.

Titans No.6 Taliah Fuimaono limped from the field in the second half with coach Karyn Murphy confirming after the clash there was concern the Jillaroos star had suffered an ankle injury.

Pelite, a 2016 Olympic gold medal winner with the Australian Rugby Sevens side and current Queensland State of Origin representative, was at her brilliant best with and without the ball.

The 27-year-old scored a crucial try, saved one and had a hand in the leadup to another at Cbus Super Stadium where she ran for 248m and made 15 tackle busts.

"Vani (Pelite) was massive with a try-saving tackle late in game and with her carries at the back," Murphy said.

The Cowboys had a great start to their existence as a NRLW club with hooker Emma Manzelmann darting out of dummy-half to score with a dazzling run through the middle.

Pelite then made a slick short-side play in the leadup to winger Destiny Mino-Sanapati's try to get the hosts on the scoreboard.

Pelite's blockbusting running style and footwork secured Gold Coast's lead for the first time in the match with a 40m surge to the tryline.

The Cowboys refused to give in, even after losing winger Mia Middleton to the sin bin after she dumped opposite number Emily Bass on her head.

Pelite made a try-saver on the visitors' second-rower Shaniah Power before Titans back-rower Zara Canfield bullocked her way over under the posts.