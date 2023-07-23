Five years after being controversially denied entry to the competition, Cronulla piled on six tries to three at PointsBet Stadium with NSW State of Origin stars Emma Tonegato and hooker Quincy Dodd, and exciting teenage fullback Jada Taylor the stand-outs.

Tonegato made the shift from fullback to five-eighth to accommodate Taylor's inclusion and controlled the game with aplomb while also etching her name in the history books as Cronulla's first-ever NRLW try-scorer.

Centre and captain Tiana Penitani, impressive second-rower Vanessa Foliaki and prop Ellie Johnston also crossed for the winners.

Cronulla celebrating one of their six tries of the afternoon. Tim Allsop/Getty Images

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, the Sharks had to weather a mid-match fightback from the Raiders and would have won more handsomely had halfback Tayla Preston slotted more than two of her six conversion attempts.

The Raiders threatened a comeback when they narrowed the deficit to four points with quickfire tries either side of the break through winger Madison Bartlett, who finished with a double, and interchange hooker Emma Barnes.

But Dodd snuffed out the recovery mission with her second try in the 42nd minute, this time squeezing over from dummy-half after a runaway effort before the interval.