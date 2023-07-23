Brisbane rookie Ashleigh Werner has been referred directly to the judiciary after the first match of her NRLW career, for allegedly biting rival player Jayme Fressard

In the Broncos' 36-18 loss on Saturday night, the national bobsled representative-turned-winger became the first player in the competition's history to be sent from the field.

The incident occurred in the 54th minute at Sunshine Coast Stadium as Fressard attempted a tackle on 30-year-old Werner.

The Roosters winger promptly sprung to her feet claiming she had been bitten on the arm.

Post-match, Roosters coach John Strange said Fressard's arm had been left bloodied and marked from the incident.

The bunker reviewed footage of the alleged bite and advised referee Wyatt Raymond to expel Werner from the contest, all but ending Brisbane's chances of coming back from two tries down.

The NRLW charge sheet was late to be released on Sunday as the match review committee deliberated Werner's punishment.

Rather than impose a suspension and give Werner the option to enter a plea, the NRL has referred her directly to the judiciary, where she will have the opportunity to explain her version of events on Tuesday night.

The NRL typically only refers players to the judiciary for the most serious conduct, or that which is against the 'spirit of the game'.