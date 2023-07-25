Brisbane NRLW rookie Ashleigh Werner sobbed uncontrollably as she was handed a two-game suspension for biting opposite number Jayme Fressard on the forearm.

Werner became the first player to be sent off in an NRLW game when her debut for the Broncos on Saturday was marred by biting allegations from Sydney Roosters winger Fressard.

Werner was referred straight to the judiciary for a near two-hour long hearing, but the panel of Tarsha Gale and Greg McCallum took less than 15 minutes to find her guilty of dangerous contact.

The length of the nine-round NRLW regular season was taken into account before the two-game ban was handed down on Tuesday.