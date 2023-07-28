Melbourne have put another dagger in Parramatta's NRL finals hopes with a Harry Grant masterlcass propelling the Storm to a clinical 46-16 triumph at Marvel Stadium.

After a slow start, the Storm quickly found top gear on Friday night to celebrate 25 years in the NRL with a powerful attacking performance to consolidate their spot in the top-four.

Some sloppy Storm defence led to Eels winger Sean Russell diving in the corner to give the visitors the first points of the match.

Harry Grant of the Storm celebrates scoring a try against the Eels. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

But that is when Grant got to work, scoring the next two tries in brilliant fashion.

Before Parramatta could regroup in coach Brad Arthur's 250th game, they found themselves down 18-4 in front of a pumped-up home crowd of 20,429 in Melbourne.

Pre-match, the Storm showed off their six premiership trophies, including the 2007 and 2009 titles that were ultimately stripped due to salary cap breaches.

Highlights of the 2009 grand final victory fired up the travelling Parramatta contingent with the Storm defeating the Eels in the decider 14 years ago.

J'maine Hopgood hit back with a try for Parramatta just before halftime, but the Storm still went into the break up 24-10.

Melbourne put the game to rest early in the second half with tries to forward Josh King and centre Marion Seve to grab a 26-point lead.

Playmakers Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster also crossed for tries, as did Eliesa Katoa off the bench for the Storm.

Parramatta attempted to make up some ground late, but the damage had already been done to leave the top-eight hopes of last year's grand finalists hanging in the balance.

The Eels should account for St George-Illawarra next week, but still have premiership contenders Penrith and Brisbane to come in the final month of the regular season.

Parramatta will likely still be two points out of eighth with South Sydney securing a gritty win over Wests Tigers.

Melbourne also have a testing run to finish the season, starting with a clash against the Panthers at BlueBet Stadium next Friday night.