Kennedy blow adds to Sharks woe after Panthers loss

Cronulla's season of struggle has gone from bad to worse after a 28-0 loss to Penrith was compounded by a hamstring injury to livewire fullback Will Kennedy.

In the week co-captain Dale Finucane was ruled out for the rest of the year, Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon is staring at a late-season push without Kennedy.

The mercurial No.1 limped off BlueBet Stadium after just five minutes and while Connor Tracey was on hand to deputise for him, the Sharks hopes of making the finals are now considerably tougher.

Cronulla had Ronaldo Mulitalo withdraw due to a jaw injury in the build-up to kick off and fellow winger Sione Katoa played on after dislocating a finger.

The Sharks sit precariously in seventh spot after Saturday's defeat ahead of an unenviable run home against South Sydney, Gold Coast, North Queensland, Newcastle and Canberra.

Lock Cameron McInnes was heroic for the visitors in registering a NRL record 84 tackles.

But it wasn't enough as the Panthers continued their march towards another top-two finish in front of a home crowd of 20,694.

Ivan Cleary's men never truly put the foot down but they boxed cleverly and took their chances when they arrived.

Their two opening tries came in similar fashion with Kennedy and Nicho Hynes failing to field low kicks which Jarome Luai and Isaah Yeo scooped up to touch down.

Cronulla, to their credit, defended a lot better than they had in recent weeks but Penrith's dominance of possession - they had just 43 per cent across the 80 minutes - began to take its toll.

Diminutive winger Brian To'o touched down in the corner on the half-hour mark to give the Panthers an 18-0 lead at the break.

Winger Sunia Turuva and newly re-signed back-rower Liam Martin further strengthened their advantage after the interval as Cronulla's heads began to drop.

It is the first time they the Sharks have lost three straight games under Fitzgibbon in the same season and their first defeat with scoring in over two years.

Cronulla prop Braden Hamlin-Uele is likely to face sanction for two dangerous tackles in back-to-back plays.

The only concern for Penrith will be a high shot from Tyrone Peachey which earned him 10 minutes in the sin bin and could lead to him facing suspension.