Dragons veteran de Belin faces hefty NRL ban

St George Illawarra forward Jack de Belin could miss the next month of football after being charged by the NRL's match review committee.

The veteran Dragon was hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge after he was sin-binned for his tackle on Christian Tuipulotu, which forced the Manly winger from the field during the Sea Eagles' 24-18 win on Saturday.

It was de Belin's third dangerous contact charge - and sixth overall charge of the season - meaning a three-match ban with an early guilty plea or a month if found guilty at the tribunal.

Dragons halfback Ben Hunt with Jack de Belin. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Penrith's Tyrone Peachey is facing a two-week suspension after he was charged with a grade three careless high tackle on Cronulla's Jack Williams.

The Sharks, who crashed to a 28-0 loss, had prop Braden Hamlin-Uele cited for a careless high tackle offence but he can accept a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea.

Canberra fullback Sebastian Kris faces a fine for dangerous contact during the Raiders' 28-6 loss to Newcastle.