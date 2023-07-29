Rabbitohs pair avoid NRL shoulder-charge bans

South Sydney forwards Keaon Koloamatangi and Davvy Moale have avoided suspensions over shoulder-charge findings from their team's 32-18 NRL win over Wests Tigers.

The match review panel on Saturday handed Koloamatangi grade-one charges for two shoulder charge offences on Tigers forward David Klemmer in the space of 10 minutes early in Friday night's match in Tamworth.

Keaon Koloamatangi of the Rabbitohs. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

He faces a $1500 fine for each charge.

Moale faces a $3000 fine for his 49th-minute hit on Tigers forward Shawn Blore, which included a head clash that ruled Blore out for the rest of the match as he was sent for a second HIA.

The incident was also deemed grade one but Moale has a prior offence on his record and will face a two-game ban were he to unsuccessfully challenge the charge.

Tigers forward Aitasi James faces a $1000 fine for a grade-one careless high tackle on Cameron Murray.