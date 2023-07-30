Bulldogs put big dent in Dolphins' NRL finals hopes

The Dolphins' dream of making the NRL finals in their debut season looks shot following a gut-wrenching 23-22 loss to Canterbury in Bundaberg.

Prolific winger Jamayne Isaako had a last-minute chance to kick the Dolphins to victory at Salter Oval on Sunday but, to the devastation of teammates, the competition's leading point-scorer hooked the conversion attempt from near the right sideline left of the goalposts.

Two second-half tries to the league's forgotten man Anthony Milford and another to cult figure Valynce Te Whare helped the Dolphins regain the lead in a seesawing encounter.

Alas for fans of the premiership newcomers, a 69th-minute try to winger Blake Wilson off a suspect forward pass from halfback Toby Sexton ultimately earned Canterbury the two precious competition points.

The Bulldogs' victory almost certainly also consigned Wests Tigers to back-to-back wooden spoons.

The bottom-placed Tigers now trail the second-last St George Illawarra by four points with five games remaining, with the Bulldogs six clear of Tim Sheens' cellar dwellers with a bye to come plus a more comfortable run home.

The Tigers will likely need to fashion three improbable wins from their remaining matches against Canberra, the Warriors, the Dolphins, Sydney Roosters and Manly to avoid a second straight spoon.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, will be lamenting blowing an early 8-0 lead and missing a golden opportunity to climb to within two points of the top eight.

Isaako had given Wayne Bennett's side a dream start with a try, conversion and penalty inside the opening quarter of an hour.

But Canterbury hit back with tries to Viliame Kikau and Braidon Burns and a late field goal from Matt Burton to take an 11-8 lead to the break.

The lead changed hands twice in the second half but the Bulldogs held on.

If the Dolphins do miss the finals, it will be a bitterly disappointing end to what began as a fairytale maiden campaign in the NRL.

The Redcliffe outfit were the surprise competition leaders after winning their opening three games and were still in the top eight after the halfway point of the season.

But with only two wins in the past 10 weeks, the Dolphins now need a miracle to make the playoffs.