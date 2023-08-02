Trent Robinson insists there will be no upheaval in the Sydney Roosters' coaching ranks despite the NRL heavyweights' dramatic fall from grace and talk of a shake-up.

Robinson was less than thrilled at losing trusted lieutenant Adam O'Brien to Newcastle in 2020, and opted to let Jason Ryles move on when he was linked earlier this season to the top job at St George Illawarra.

The Roosters also farewelled long-time assistant Craig Fitzgibbon to Cronulla last year.

Now Cooper Cronk's role as a halves specialist is said to be under threat but Robinson on Wednesday refused to add to the outside noise, claiming "the mail is completely off".

Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"Any other reports are just a long list of hearsay that's been going on," Robinson said.

"I don't even know where they're from ... All of my staff that are here this year will be here next year. That's pretty clear."

Robinson declined to reveal whether former assistant coach Justin Holbrook might be returning to Bondi Junction after being shown the door at Gold Coast, or if premiership-winning captain Jake Friend will remain at the club in 2024.

Now coaching at the club, Friend has assumed more of a hands-on role since the departure of Ryles but is juggling a successful plumbing business.

"Jake doesn't even know if he wants to be an assistant or not," Robinson said.

"He's trying to work out whether it's home for him or not. I don't even know if he'll go back to part time next year, let alone continue on.

"So, keep them coming and keep the discussion going but we're pretty clear on the inside what we're doing."