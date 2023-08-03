Captain Kelly helps Roosters slay Dragons in NRLW

St George Illawarra's NRLW coach Jamie Soward says referees have to put the whistle away and officiate with common sense after his side's 30-0 was punctuated by a constant flow of penalties.

The Dragons suffered the biggest loss in their NRLW history on Thursday with Roosters centre Isabelle Kelly scoring two of her side's six tries at the SCG.

But Soward was left frustrated with referee Wyatt Ramond, who dished out 16 penalties in a stop-start game.

Soward was concerned his side, who he criticised for missing 66 tackles across the 70 minutes, were been refereed as if they were full-time male NRL players.

"The ruck is not the same as the men's," Soward said.

"The play-the-ball speed is 3.8 (seconds) and 3.4 (seconds) - that's quicker than the men's game.

"They're going to wrestle and tackle differently. Sixteen penalties and a ruck speed faster than the men, who've been full-time professionals for 100 years?

"I just want clarification of what we're looking to try and get."

The Roosters started at a blistering pace with Kelly and Tarryn Aiken putting them 12-0 up after just 10 minutes.

The Dragons rallied and would have felt unlucky to have not hit back.

A try to winger Cortez Le Pou was called back for a forward pass and Ella Koster was deemed to have been offside when she pounced on a grubberkick into the in-goal in the run-up to halftime.

The Red V battled valiantly but the halves pairing of Golden Boot winner Raece McGregor and ex-New Zealand sevens sensation Tyla Nathan-Wong were unable to find a way to unlock the Roosters' defence.

Kelly was able to quell any hope of a comeback when she finished off a flowing backline move to run in from 30 metres for her second try in the 48th minute.

It was the beginning of an avalanche of tries in the final 20 minutes with Brydie Parker, Otesa Pule and Jayme Fressard putting the game beyond the Dragons' reach.

The only concern for the Roosters will centre around star prop Millie Boyle who was placed on report for a hip-drop tackle.

"The attitude was there today," said Roosters coach John Strange.

"We know we can play footy, we know we've got some players that can attack from anywhere and that's the style we're going to play with."