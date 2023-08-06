Perth has been selected as the neutral State of Origin match venue for the 2025 and 2028 series.

Since 2018, at least one city outside of Brisbane and Sydney has hosted an Origin game each year, with Melbourne already locked in to host in 2024 and 2026.

On Sunday, the NRL announced a partnership with the Western Australian Government to bring another two matches to Perth, which has hosted two previous fixtures.

State of Origin will return to Perth. Paul Kane/Getty Images

The second game of the 2019 and 2022 series both drew crowds of over 59,000 to Optus Stadium and both ended in big wins for NSW.

"It is a great endorsement for Rugby League to secure the support of the WA Government to host the game's showpiece in Perth in 2025 and 2028 and a strong indication of the appetite for the game in the west," Blues coach Brad Fittler said.

It comes as the NRL continues to deliberate where to establish an 18th franchise, with the West Australian capital considered a viable option.

Perth's Optus Stadium hosted two NRL matches on Saturday night, between Newcastle and the Dolphins and South Sydney and Cronulla, with a crowd of 45,814 in attendance.

No neutral venue has been confirmed for the 2027 Origin series but Adelaide has previously been selected, most recently for the series opener in 2023.