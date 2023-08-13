Dylan Napa can thank premiership teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for setting him on the path back to the Sydney Roosters, a path that culminated in a fairytale NRL return on Saturday night.

A popular member of the Roosters forward pack across six seasons, Napa left Bondi after the 2018 grand final victory for more opportunities with Canterbury.

But a decline in form meant the Bulldogs chose not to retain the prop beyond 2021.

A move to the Super League did not go to plan either, French side Catalans cutting him loose in 2022 with a year to run on his contract.

At a crossroads, 30-year-old Napa sought advice from Roosters prop Waerea-Hargreaves, who suggested making contact with his old coach Trent Robinson about a train-and-trial deal.

"Jared and I have been mates for a long time," Napa told AAP.

"Any time I can bounce knowledge off him, he's been around long enough, so he knows the right answers."

Dylan Napa of the Roosters. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

But Waerea-Hargreaves warned Napa that it would take commitment on and off the field to compete for spots in the NRL forward pack.

He might be a premiership winner and former Queensland State of Origin representative, but he wasn't a young man anymore.

"(Waerea-Hargreaves) pretty much said to make some sacrifices," Napa said.

"Make some decisions away from football as well as at football, to do the best thing for your body."

A heart-to-heart with Robinson followed.

The coach explained there would be no room for slacking off, nor brain-snaps like the kind that landed him a three-game suspension ahead of the 2018 finals series.